VOTE: Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November

16 Hours ago

Crystal Palace completed three games in November, winning once and scoring four times.

The Eagles kick-started the month with a dominant 4-1 victory over Leeds United and then faced two teams in the same week with clashes against Burnley and Newcastle United.

Eberechi Eze stood-out for his phenomenal free-kick against the Whites and both Scott Dann and Jordan Ayew registered their first goals of the campaign.

But who earns W88 Player of the Month is up to you. Every player to feature for at least 90 minutes is listed below for you to vote on and the result will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels shortly!

