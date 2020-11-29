VOTE: Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November

Crystal Palace completed three games in November, winning once and scoring four times.

The Eagles kick-started the month with a dominant 4-1 victory over Leeds United and then faced two teams in the same week with clashes against Burnley and Newcastle United.

Eberechi Eze stood-out for his phenomenal free-kick against the Whites and both Scott Dann and Jordan Ayew registered their first goals of the campaign.

