Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb 90 minutes v Leeds

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson made three changes to the lineup from last time out, and it paid off in exceptional fashion, with Palace securing an impressive 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

In a 90 minutes in which Eberechi Eze firmly arrived in SE25, Wilfried Zaha was up to his usual tricks and Jaïro Riedewald took his October Player of the Month performances into November, there was a lot to be positive about for all those associated with the famous red and blue.

You now have the tough decision of deciding your Man of the Match for the three points secured against the Whites. 

 

Eze discloses pre-free-kick chat with Townsend

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze was understandably in excellent spirits in his post-match interview with Palace TV - even if host Chris Grierson revealed to the Palace winger he had transferred him out of his fantasy...

Hodgson on Eze's 'faultless performance' in SE25

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson saw his side score three first-half goals in the Premier League, and couldn't praise his side enough for the eventual 4-1 win over Leeds United.

Dann reveals behind-the-scenes work Eze puts in

4 Hours ago

The clean sheet might have evaded Palace's backline today, but Scott Dann won't mind too much given that the defender found himself on the scoresheet for the first time in almost three years.

Hodgson makes three changes to the lineup plus a potential Palace debut

7 Hours ago

Jack Butland has been named in a Palace matchday squad for the first time, with the summer signing replacing Stephen Henderson on the bench.

