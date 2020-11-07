Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb 90 minutes v Leeds

Roy Hodgson made three changes to the lineup from last time out, and it paid off in exceptional fashion, with Palace securing an impressive 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

In a 90 minutes in which Eberechi Eze firmly arrived in SE25, Wilfried Zaha was up to his usual tricks and Jaïro Riedewald took his October Player of the Month performances into November, there was a lot to be positive about for all those associated with the famous red and blue.

You now have the tough decision of deciding your Man of the Match for the three points secured against the Whites.