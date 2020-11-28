Skip to site footer
Watch key moments from Palace v Newcastle

28 November 2020

Crystal Palace were dealt a cruel blow late against Newcastle United when the visitors scored two goals in the dying seconds of a close Selhurst clash.

Match report: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

27 November 2020

Until the final minutes, the affair saw two well-matched sides test one another consistently, with Palace arguably enjoying the better chances.

Both goalkeepers, especially United's Karl Darlow, made several noteworthy saves and the two teams will have been keen to secure victory.

Opportunities fell to Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke and others, but the Eagles could not break the deadlock with promising chances.

Ultimately, against the run of play, that victory fell to Newcastle, who nullified Palace's late dominance to ensure victory.

To watch the key match action now and for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

