Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Enjoy EZE25's masterclass in free-to-watch highlights

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Where to start with that near-perfect response to the Wolverhampton Wanderers loss?

Club News

Buy matchworn Crystal Palace poppy shirts to support Royal British Legion

12 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend's fluid understanding of the traditional 4-4-2 formation was a joy to behold throughout the game: switching of positions, intriciate passing patterns and world-class finishing. 

But, of course, it wasn't just the forward line that earned the excellent three points for the Eagles. Patrick van Aanholt claimed an unique assist, whilst Scott Dann headed home for the first time in over two years and Jaïro Riedewald worked tirelessly against the relentless Leeds press.

You can now relive it all, bask in all the angles of Eze's free-kick and plenty more with Palace TV's highlights. To watch for free, simply head to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app! Alongside full highlights, you can catch post-match reaction from players and both managers alike.haydengreen.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Eze discloses pre-free-kick chat with Townsend

9 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze was understandably in excellent spirits in his post-match interview with Palace TV - even if host Chris Grierson revealed to the Palace winger he had transferred him out of his fantasy...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on Eze's 'faultless performance' in SE25

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson saw his side score three first-half goals in the Premier League, and couldn't praise his side enough for the eventual 4-1 win over Leeds United.

Read full article

First Team

Dann reveals behind-the-scenes work Eze puts in

10 Hours ago

The clean sheet might have evaded Palace's backline today, but Scott Dann won't mind too much given that the defender found himself on the scoresheet for the first time in almost three years.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb 90 minutes v Leeds

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson made three changes to the lineup from last time out, and it paid off in exceptional fashion, with Palace securing an impressive 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

Read full article

View more