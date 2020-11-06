Skip to site footer
Watch Roy Hodgson's Palace v Leeds press conference LIVE

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Leeds United today (Friday, 6th October) from 13:30 GMT - and you can watch what he has to say live.

Watch live

This press conference will be conducted LIVE for the first time this season, giving you the opportunity to hear direct from the manager as he updates the press.

To do so, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app from 13:25.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

I cannot/do not wish to watch live

If you cannot watch live, the official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:30, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

First Team

Hodgson positive on Ayew and Cahill and updates on sidelined trio

Just now

Roy Hodgson was positive about both Jordan Ayew and Gary Cahill, discussing a pair of fit players who are available for selection if required.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals depth Palace have analysed Bielsa's Leeds in

Just now

Roy Hodgson praised opposite number Marcelo Bielsa in his press conference before Crystal Palace take on Leeds United, revealing the depth in which he and his staff analyse the opposition.

Read full article

First Team

Three more Eagles receive international nods

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke have become the latest Crystal Palace players to earn a call-up to their national sides after Wilfried Zaha, James McCarthy, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey...

Read full article

Match Reports

Women’s Report: Palace unable to fight-back against confident Bristol City

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were only able to pull two goals back against Bristol City on Thursday night with a superb brace from substitute Bianca Baptiste in the late stages of the game, however the Robins...

Read full article

