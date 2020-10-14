Skip to site footer
Ten goals, 270 minutes: Watch highlights from Palace Women's busy week

4 Hours ago

Palace Women couldn't quite make it a perfect week, after losing 2-0 away to Durham on Sunday 11th October. However, after three games in eight days, Dean Davenport will be pleased with his side's progress.

Crystal Palace Women are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand

23 Hours ago

London Bees 1-4 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Palace secured a comprehensive away victory against London Bees, with Eagles dominating play at the Hive and fully-deserving of their four goals to mark an impressive first win to their Championship season.

Highlights can be found here, with two excellent free-kicks crowning an excellent afternoon in front of goal for Davenport's side.

Lewes 1-2 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Bianca Baptiste's fine start to the season continued, with the striker coming off the bench to turn the game on its head, with her fourth and fifth goals of the season getting the side's Conti Cup campaign off to a flyer.

Durham 2-0 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Three games in eight days was always going to be a big ask for the Eagles, with Durham preventing Palace from scoring for the first time this season. However, the south Londoners had their chances, with Baptiste going close and a well-worked free-kick routine between Siobhan Wilson and Coral Jade-Haines nearly ending up in the back of the net. You can watch how the action unfolded, for free, here.

Calendar fixtures banner 20-21.jpg


Crystal Palace Women are proud to Take A Stand

23 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand, which is calling for action in the fight against discrimination in football.

Get to know Palace Women after dramatic cup triumph

8 October 2020

Crystal Palace Women continued their fine start to the season with a dramatic late victory over Lewes Women in the Continental Cup.

Chloe Morgan recounts teammates' 'awful' abuse after reporting racist incident

1 October 2020

Not only is Chloe Morgan Crystal Palace Women's experienced recent signing, she's also a lawyer, ambassador and vocal spokesperson on issues reaching both into and out of football.

Watch fine Baptiste solo goal for free now

29 September 2020

Palace Women's unbeaten start to the season ended on Sunday, when Blackburn Rovers snatched all three points in the cruelest of fashion.

