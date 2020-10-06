Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Enjoy 30% off Cup Casuals range

2 Hours ago

Until Friday October 16th, the Palace Club Shops (in-store at Selhurst, Croydon and Bromley and online) are stocking the classy Cup Casuals range at 30% off.

Club News

Eberechi Eze stickers now available in Palace stores and online

3 October 2020

With the cold winter months now upon us, and the international break meaning there’s no mazy runs from Eberechi Eze getting you on your feet at home, the Cup Casuals hoodie will keep you warm.

No problem if hoodies aren’t your thing, though, as the versatile Cup Casuals range offers plenty of different wardrobe options, including two different colour choices.

The boys from SE25 have worn the range just the once themselves, with last season’s trip to Brighton seeing the team debut the walk-out jackets before Jordan Ayew settled the tie.

Be sure to act fast on the limited-time sale, otherwise you may well miss out and end up laying on your back on the Amex turf with your fists clenched in dismay.

Click here to shop now.

Web Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

EZE25 stickers now available to buy

3 October 2020

Eberechi Eze is back home in south London, following his summer move from west Londoners, Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Find out Chelsea v Palace full match details and TV information

3 October 2020

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Club News

Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including deadline time and additional window

1 October 2020

It's Deadline Day 2020, with the transfer window nearing its end having been open for 10 weeks so far. We've got all you need to know on it below.

Read full article

Club News

Second year running: Palace scoop LMA award for Manchester United triumph

28 September 2020

The League Managers Association’s panel has awarded Crystal Palace the LMA Performance of the Week Award for their 3-1 triumph against Manchester United.

Read full article

View more