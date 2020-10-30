Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Butland, Ayew, Cahill and McCarthy join Palace training pre-Wolves

5 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace were boosted in training by the inclusion of Jack Butland, Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill and James McCarthy - with the quartet able to participate following respective absences.

First Team

Roy Hodgson provides team news update ahead of Wolves trip

29 October 2020

This saw a brimming squad take to the Beckenham pitches, with Roy Hodgson able to assess the vast majority of his players.

Speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference, Hodgson was positive about squad fitness, and Jeffrey Schlupp this week said: "Most of the players are fit now and it’s nice to give the gaffer some headaches about picking the team.

"He said it to us as well: there are a lot of fit players trying to get into that team, so if anything, we’ve all got to up our performances to make sure we stay in the team."

After a positive test for COVID-19 and subsequent isolation, Butland was able to join his teammates for the first time, training alongside Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson and goalkeeper coach, Dean Kiely.

You can see how the lads got on in the gallery above.

READ NEXT: Schlupp reveals Hodgson's advice on selection 'headache'

Training wear Ferguson banner.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Van Aanholt starts with Hodgson making several tweaks

Just now

The knock Tyrick Mitchell picked up in training this week has ruled the full-back out of tonight’s game, with Roy Hodgson selecting Patrick van Aanholt for his first start of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match information - including how to watch

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp reveals Hodgson's advice on selection 'headache'

10 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp is Mr Versatile. Well known for his ability to play across the pitch, Schlupp has competed as a forward, left-winger, left-back and centre-midfielder during his career.

Read full article

First Team

Why now is the time to pick Wilfried Zaha on Fantasy Premier League

13 Hours ago

In any season, Wilfried Zaha is an obvious choice for Fantasy Premier League.

Read full article

View more