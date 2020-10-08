Skip to site footer
Get the Palace v Brighton matchday programme through your door

2 Hours ago

Derby day is fast-approaching, and despite not being able to attend the game, the excitement and anticipation ahead of kick-off will still fill the air for those with an attachment to the famous red and blue.

Programme

Darren Ambrose's debut Crystal Palace matchday programme column

8 September 2020

You can still very much be a part of the Eagles' clash v the Seagulls by pre-ordering the matchday programme for just £5 - which includes postage - which will arrive through your door.

The 80-page programme will feature an interview with our PL2 Player of the Month nominee, Scott Banks, after we asked you on Twitter who you would like to hear from.

Furthermore, Banks' manager, Shaun Derry, goes in to further detail on the Under-23s' start to their debut campaign amongst the elite academies. 

Joel Ward reveals some excellent behind-the-scenes stories from his time at Palace, from when the full-back first arrived at the club, his first goal - and celebration - for the Eagles and hitting that impressive 250 games milestone against Everton.

Darren Ambrose continues to tell-all in his column, this time the focus on transfer window moves that didn't happen and playing for Charlton Athletic against Palace...

The above is a mere snippet of what is available, with pages and pages of exclusive content to build your excitement pre-match, help pass the 15 minutes at half-time quicker and to enjoy post-match.

Get involved with the new way of embracing an iconic part of the matchday routine by clicking here now.

Brighton Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


