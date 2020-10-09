Skip to site footer
Palace release second digital magazine as Basset, Hudson and Cort reveal all

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace’s innovative digital magazine 90+7 returns for another series of in-depth reads with the club’s most influential figures. 

All supporters can lay their hands on this mobile optimised magazine by clicking here, and Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can enjoy it at no extra cost as part of their package!

Club News

Leon Cort reveals how he and Ruben Loftus-Cheek found out they were brothers

1 Hour ago

In this second edition, Dave Bassett recalls the highs and lows of his eventful spell in charge, from his day-long appointment in 1984 to his Wembley-guiding success in ’96. Bassett also reveals why he left on the brink of promotion and how his history with Ron Noades shaped the club’s future.

Mark Hudson has always been fondly regarded by the Palace faithful, but the team’s former captain didn’t have as easy a time as fans may remember. Find out how Chris Coleman tried to stop his move to south London before making it flourish, why he missed the play-off final and the reason he left Palace for arch rivals, Charlton Athletic.

Finally, we caught up with Leon Cort in the summer and published his blockbuster interview on cpfc.co.uk. Exclusively in 90+7, read how he and Ruben Loftus-Cheek found out they were brothers, what Cort says on Ruben’s time at Palace and more.

And, if you missed it, we also have Chloe Morgan discussing an incredible life as a lawyer, goalkeeper and sporting ambassador.

Grab your copy of the latest 90+7 here!

If you enjoyed 90+7 issue 2, find more eye-opening stories in issue 1 here

Digital Mag Issue 02 banner.jpg


