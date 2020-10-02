Clyne to play alongside Henderson in Palace U23s clash - watch live

Crystal Palace Under-23s will be boosted by the presence of Nathaniel Clyne and Stephen Henderson when they face Aston Villa at Selhurst Park this evening (19:00 BST - October 2nd), and you can watch how they fare live via Palace TV.

To do so, please click here now.

Clyne has been training with the squad in recent weeks as the club continues to monitor his fitness. The full-back is registered as a trialist for tonight's fixture, which will be his first competitive outing since May 2019.

He will be joined by first-team goalkeeper Stephen Henderson, Ryan Inniss and Jaroslaw Jach.

Other notable names include Brandon Pierrick, Scott Banks and recent Academy signings Reece Hannam and James Taylor.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Hannam, Inniss, Jach, M.Boateng, Kirby, Banks, Taylor, Street, Pierrick.

Subs: Webber, Woods, Matthews, Flanagan, Spence.

Grab your pass to watch live here!