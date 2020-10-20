Skip to site footer
Palace submit 25-man squad and confirm shirt numbers - including Butland's

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have submitted their full, 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.

Win Jairo Riedewald's signed Crystal Palace v Brighton shirt

7 Hours ago

Making the squad, newly signed goalkeeper Jack Butland takes the No.1 shirt - the first shot stopper to do so since Julian Speroni.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.

View the full list below.

Player

Number

In 25-man squad

Homegrown
Jordan Ayew 9 Yes No
Michy Batshuayi 23 Yes No
Christian Benteke 20 Yes No
Jack Butland 1 Yes Yes
Gary Cahill 24 Yes Yes
Nathaniel Clyne 17 Yes Yes
Scott Dann 6 Yes Yes
Luke Dreher - No Yes
Eberechi Eze 25 Yes Yes
Vicente Guaita 31 Yes No
Stephen Henderson 19 Yes Yes
Wayne Hennessey 13 No Yes
Jaroslaw Jach 33 No No
Martin Kelly 34 Yes Yes
Cheikhou Kouyate 8 Yes No
James McArthur 18 Yes No
James McCarthy 22 Yes Yes
Max Meyer 7 Yes No
Luka Milivojevic 4 Yes No
Jairo Riedewald 44 Yes No
Mamadou Sakho 12 Yes No
Jeffrey Schlupp 15 Yes Yes
James Tomkins 5 Yes Yes
Andros Townsend 10 Yes Yes
Patrick van Aanholt 3 Yes Yes
Joel Ward 2 Yes Yes
Connor Wickham 21 No Yes
Sam Woods 35 Yes Yes
Wilfried Zaha 11 Yes Yes

