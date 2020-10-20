Palace submit 25-man squad and confirm shirt numbers - including Butland's

Crystal Palace have submitted their full, 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Premier League season.
The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.
Making the squad, newly signed goalkeeper Jack Butland takes the No.1 shirt - the first shot stopper to do so since Julian Speroni.
What are the rules on homegrown players?
In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.
What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?
Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.
Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.
View the full list below.
|
Player
|
Number
|
In 25-man squad
|
Homegrown
|Jordan Ayew
|9
|Yes
|No
|Michy Batshuayi
|23
|Yes
|No
|Christian Benteke
|20
|Yes
|No
|Jack Butland
|1
|Yes
|Yes
|Gary Cahill
|24
|Yes
|Yes
|Nathaniel Clyne
|17
|Yes
|Yes
|Scott Dann
|6
|Yes
|Yes
|Luke Dreher
|-
|No
|Yes
|Eberechi Eze
|25
|Yes
|Yes
|Vicente Guaita
|31
|Yes
|No
|Stephen Henderson
|19
|Yes
|Yes
|Wayne Hennessey
|13
|No
|Yes
|Jaroslaw Jach
|33
|No
|No
|Martin Kelly
|34
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|8
|Yes
|No
|James McArthur
|18
|Yes
|No
|James McCarthy
|22
|Yes
|Yes
|Max Meyer
|7
|Yes
|No
|Luka Milivojevic
|4
|Yes
|No
|Jairo Riedewald
|44
|Yes
|No
|Mamadou Sakho
|12
|Yes
|No
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|15
|Yes
|Yes
|James Tomkins
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Andros Townsend
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|Patrick van Aanholt
|3
|Yes
|Yes
|Joel Ward
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|Connor Wickham
|21
|No
|Yes
|Sam Woods
|35
|Yes
|Yes
|Wilfried Zaha
|11
|Yes
|Yes
