Palace submit 25-man squad and confirm shirt numbers - including Butland's

Crystal Palace have submitted their full, 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.

Making the squad, newly signed goalkeeper Jack Butland takes the No.1 shirt - the first shot stopper to do so since Julian Speroni.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.

View the full list below.

Player Number In 25-man squad Homegrown Jordan Ayew 9 Yes No Michy Batshuayi 23 Yes No Christian Benteke 20 Yes No Jack Butland 1 Yes Yes Gary Cahill 24 Yes Yes Nathaniel Clyne 17 Yes Yes Scott Dann 6 Yes Yes Luke Dreher - No Yes Eberechi Eze 25 Yes Yes Vicente Guaita 31 Yes No Stephen Henderson 19 Yes Yes Wayne Hennessey 13 No Yes Jaroslaw Jach 33 No No Martin Kelly 34 Yes Yes Cheikhou Kouyate 8 Yes No James McArthur 18 Yes No James McCarthy 22 Yes Yes Max Meyer 7 Yes No Luka Milivojevic 4 Yes No Jairo Riedewald 44 Yes No Mamadou Sakho 12 Yes No Jeffrey Schlupp 15 Yes Yes James Tomkins 5 Yes Yes Andros Townsend 10 Yes Yes Patrick van Aanholt 3 Yes Yes Joel Ward 2 Yes Yes Connor Wickham 21 No Yes Sam Woods 35 Yes Yes Wilfried Zaha 11 Yes Yes

