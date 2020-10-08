Skip to site footer
Host of Palace players in international action as Bats bags, Zaha assists and Hennessey levels record

Just now

Six Crystal Palace players were in international action on Thursday evening across four separate matches, with Belgium's friendly against Ivory Coast providing particularly noteworthy viewing for Palace fans.

The Red Devils lined-up with Michy Batshuayi facing his domestic teammate Wilfried Zaha, and the pair were both instrumental in the two countries drawing the game.

Batshuayi opened the scoring after 53 minutes as he rifled home on the rebound before Sebastiaan Bornauw felled Zaha felled in the box, handing Les Éléphants a penalty which Franck Kessie duly converted.

Christian Benteke also enjoyed match action as he replaced goalscorer Batshuayi in the 68th-minute.

Elsewhere, Wayne Hennessey proudly drew level with goalkeeping icon Neville Southall as Wales' joint-most capped shot stopper. Earning his 92nd Red Dragons appearance, Hennessey furthered his standing as the Palace player to have played the most international games as an Eagle, bringing his tally to 52.

He is just five caps behind Chris Gunter for the most played Welshman of all time. However, his defensive compatriot continues to feature for Ryan Giggs' men, appearing for 17 minutes on Thursday.

First Team

Ebrechi Eze claims assist for England Under-21s v Andorra

7 October 2020

Frustratingly for Wayne, he couldn't keep out three England goals as Gareth Southgate's men strolled to victory thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Connor Coady and Danny Ings. Former Eagle Jonny Williams played 73 minutes for Wales.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic was involved in an extra-time clash against Norway when he took to the pitch after 80 minutes. The Serbians were ahead for just six minutes in the Euro qualifiers before Mathias Normann netted an equaliser moments from the final whistle.

But in the 102-minute, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ensured victory for Milivojevic's Serbia - marking another positive night.

Finally, James McCarthy played 61 minutes in Republic of Ireland's clash with Slovakia, which the latter eventually won on penalties.

It was a busy evening for each of the six Palace players, with the club proudly represented on the international stage. Next, Jordan Ayew's Ghana take on Mali and Cheikhou Kouyate's Senegal face Morocco.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels to find out how they fare!

READ NEXT: Find out each result for Palace's internationals and when they're playing next

Memberships International banner 20-21.png


