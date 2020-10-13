Skip to site footer
Ambrose explains reason behind Brighton celebration

1 Hour ago

No one is better placed to discuss what a game against Brighton & Hove Albion means than Darren Ambrose.

Programme

Scott Banks talks about captaining a side featuring Nathaniel Clyne

8 October 2020

Below is a snippet from the club legend's column that will feature in this Sunday's matchday programme, with our former No.7 revealing why he celebrated how he did when the Eagles went to the Amex Stadium for the first time:

"The manager and players won’t need to tell each other anything in that dressing room before the match today. These big rivalry games create a different atmosphere around the Training Ground in the week and at Selhurst on matchday.

"The first game at the Amex stands out from my experiences. We weren’t expected to get anything because Brighton were on a roll and had the excitement of their new stadium.

"I only played the last 15 or so minutes and I came on at 1-0 down. We ended up winning 3-1 and I scored the second goal in the 89th minute. It was the easiest goal of my career; a tap-in off my knee.

"For my celebration I cupped my ears and ran off down the touchline, and there’s a reason as to why. Whilst I was on the bench, I was getting untold amounts of abuse – stuff that cannot be repeated in this column - and during my warm-up I made sure I went over to where those fans were so I could earmark exactly who was doing it.

"So, when I scored, I made a beeline for where they were and made it known I had heard them. It was nice to have the last laugh.

