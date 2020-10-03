Eze expresses view on Palace's Chelsea defeat

Eberechi Eze was naturally without his trademark grin after Crystal Palace's game with Chelsea, discussing why he felt the Eagles lost to their hosts and how the team intends to react.

"It’s not easy," he told Premier League Productions. "They’re a good side and they punish you if you give them the chance so it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth but we have to go again.

"As an attacking player you want to be creating and scoring goals but they were a good side and we weren’t up to it today."

Eze did however take a moment to look forward, stating that the squad continues to look up the table and explaining how they plan to push on.

He said: "We want to work as hard as we can and finish as high up the table as we can. So results like today, we just have to move on and keep working.

"It’s difficult because you never want to concede four goals but we worked hard against a very good team. But if you give them opportunities they’re going to take them, so it’s tough."

Today was Eze's second Premier League start.

