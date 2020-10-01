Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including date, time and additional window

Deadline Day is approaching as the summer 2020 transfer window enters its 10th week - and we've got all you need to know on it below.

When is the deadline?

The deadline in England and Scotland is 23:00 BST on Monday, 5th October.

Additional EFL deadline

There is then a second deadline for domestic transfers in England. Palace and other Premier League sides will only be able to trade with EFL clubs during this time.

The deadline is 17:00 BST on Friday, 16th October.

When are other league's deadlines?

Bundesliga: 17:00 BST 5th October

Seria A: 19:00 BST 5th October

La Liga: 23:00 BST 5th October

Ligue 1: 18:00 BST 5th October

MLS: 29th October

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

READ NEXT: Find out which Palace players are on international duty this month