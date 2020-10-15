Skip to site footer
How to win Clyne’s signed shirt from Palace return

5 Hours ago

Becoming the second player of the window to rejoin Crystal Palace, Nathaniel Clyne has returned to south London eight years after last representing the red and blues.

To mark the occasion, fans are in with a chance of winning a signed home shirt from the day he put pen to paper in one of our season-long Member competitions.

How to win

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the 20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59 BST on October 21st.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross your fingers and hold on, because you’ve already been entered. 

Grab your Gold or Junior Gold Membership here!

Full T&Cs for the competition can be found here.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


