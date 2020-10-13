Skip to site footer
Inniss completes permanent move to Charlton Athletic

2 Hours ago

Ryan Inniss has completed a move to League One side, Charlton Athletic.

Programme

Darren Ambrose reveals the reason behind his famous celebration v Brighton

13 Hours ago

The 25-year-old centre-back progressed through the ranks at Palace’s famed Academy, initially joining the Under-14 age group in 2010, and would go on to be selected by England at Under-16 and 17 level.

Inniss has gained plenty of Football League experience through various loan spells away from south London, most recently playing for League Two’s Newport County last season.

He made two senior appearances for Palace, and most recently impressed in the Eagles’ Carabao Cup clash v Bournemouth last month, making up a back four that, despite having never played together, secured a clean sheet before exiting the competition via a penalty shootout. 

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say farewell to Ryan who has been with us for more than a decade. He is a talented player, and he has always been a pleasure to deal with. I know that he had a brilliant pre-season with the first-team, where all the staff spoke so highly of his attitude and work ethic. I’m really hopeful that he goes on to have a fantastic career, and he leaves us with everyone’s best wishes.”

Ryan Inniss shares parting message with the club

