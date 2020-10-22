Gallery: Tomkins in training action pre-Fulham

James Tomkins took to the pitches on Copers Cope Road this week as he trained alongside his Crystal Palace teammates before their clash with Fulham.

The centre-back has continued to stride back towards full fitness, with Roy Hodgson reporting his return to training at the start of October.

Tomkins' involvement comes after a stream of other positive fitness news, with Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp making the recent squad against Brighton & Hove Albion alongside others.

Brush up on your pre-match knowledge before the Eagles' Fulham clash here and check out the lads in training with the gallery above!