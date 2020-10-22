Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Tomkins in training action pre-Fulham

5 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

James Tomkins took to the pitches on Copers Cope Road this week as he trained alongside his Crystal Palace teammates before their clash with Fulham.

The centre-back has continued to stride back towards full fitness, with Roy Hodgson reporting his return to training at the start of October.

Tomkins' involvement comes after a stream of other positive fitness news, with Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp making the recent squad against Brighton & Hove Albion alongside others.

Brush up on your pre-match knowledge before the Eagles' Fulham clash here and check out the lads in training with the gallery above!

Training wear Ferguson banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Newly boosted Fulham a hidden threat for Hodgson's Eagles

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace return to a happy hunting ground from recent years as they make the short trip across London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage, with the Eagles looking to go a third consecutive game...

Read full article

First Team

Fulham v Palace full match details

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Club News

How the Queen, a fox and British Telecom confused Kagisho Dikgacoi

21 October 2020

Roy Hodgson didn’t know he’d set up Kagisho Dikgacoi for the fright of his life when signing him for Fulham in 2009. Instead, the then-Cottagers manager had innocuously swooped for an international...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s battle Wolves LIVE on Monday

21 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Wolverhampton Wanderers as they hunt consecutive Premier League 2 victories on Monday (26th October, 14:00 BST), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst...

Read full article

View more