Jach completes season-long loan move to Fortuna Sittard

Jarosław Jach will spend the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign on loan to Eredivisie side, Fortuna Sittard.

Fortuna, who finished the null-and-void Eredivisie campaign of 2019/20 in 16th, again find themselves in the same position after four games of this season’s Dutch top-flight.

Jach made his Palace debut in the club’s Second Round Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth last month, impressively earning a clean sheet alongside Martin Kelly, Sam Woods and Ryan Inniss; a back four that had never played together.

The club wishes Jach all the best for his time in the Netherlands.