Schlupp: "I don’t really know what else you want Luka to do in that situation"

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp spoke to Palace TV's Chris Grierson minutes after the full-time whistle at Molineux, and the midfielder offered an explanation as to why Wolverhampton Wanderers were difficult opponents.

Roy Hodgson discusses Luka Milivojević's red card and other VAR decisions

3 Hours ago

"We saw that they play with a lot of width and have dangerous wing-backs but we couldn’t really get close to them first-half," he explained. "We changed a few things [at half-time] and it worked out better second-half but it’s still not good enough; we made things too hard for ourselves from the way that we played in the first-half."

Schlupp was asked about the sending off of club captain, Luka Milivojević, and, much like his manager, the Palace man revealed that he and his teammates felt the decision was a harsh one.

"Everyone has seen it back and feel that it is a harsh decision. He got the whole ball but the referee has said something about the follow through," he said. "I don’t really know what else you want Luka to do in that situation. He can’t tackle someone and then pull your leg out the way or make your leg disappear.

"But there is nothing we can do now and we’ve got to move on and get ready for the Leeds game."

Head over to Palace TV shortly for post-match reaction from Roy Hodgson and Patrick van Aanholt.

