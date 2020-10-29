Ward provides insight into 'great lad' Mitchell off the pitch

From one full-back to another; Joel Ward has been impressed with Tyrick Mitchell's capabilities on and off the pitch.

The Palace Academy has done it again, not only in creating a top-flight footballer but also in its main aim of creating well-rounded individuals.

"T is, first and foremost, a great lad," Ward said during his matchday programme interview for the recent clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. "He has got an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

"In the games he has played he has shown a great level of maturity in his performances. The way in which he takes things on board through the tactical meetings and tactical play. I think sometimes as a young player it can all be glitz and glam and all a bit daunting.

"It’s exciting to see T grow and develop as a player. He has his feet on the ground and he is level-headed. There’s no reason why he can’t go on to rack up an enormous amount of games but also get to the very top."

Part of the journey to the top is overcoming adversity. Therefore, how Mitchell responded to conceding an unfortunate penalty v Chelsea before the international break spoke volumes of his character. Before that, Ward foresaw no issues in Mitchell bouncing back from defeat in south-west London.

"No one goes out there to make mistakes. Sometimes things just happen but you just dust yourself down, you go again and you keep your head high," Ward said. "There’s a lot more good than there is bad, especially in T’s case. He has been phenomenal in the games he has played, and his positives far outweigh any negatives."

