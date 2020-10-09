Skip to site footer
Leon Cort reveals how he and Loftus-Cheek learned they were brothers after 15 years

1 Hour ago

Leon Cort's story at Crystal Palace is incredible enough in itself.

When Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined the Eagles on loan in 2017/18, however, Cort's links with Palace grew even deeper and even more fascinating.

In the second edition of 90+7, Crystal Palace's innovative digital magazine which you can read here, Cort delves not only into the remarkably harsh dressing room which damaged on-pitch performances in 2006/07, but also the incredible tale of how he and England international Loftus-Cheek discovered they were related.

Cort Loftus-Cheek web graphic 90+7.jpg

"It’s crazy," Cort says in a staggering understatement. "I’d actually seen him play when he was much younger but I didn’t even know he was my brother.

Club News

Crystal Palace release digital magazine 90+7 with features from Bassett, Hudson, Cort and Morgan

1 Hour ago

"I was just watching the game in the crowd like anyone else, saw this guy and thought: ‘He’s a good player. He’s going to go far,’ not knowing he was related to me."

Cort's discovery came in remarkable circumstances, and he and brother Carl grew close to Loftus-Cheek over time. Cort reveals the pair discussed Palace and explains what he told Loftus-Cheek when he joined the Eagles and how the on-loan No.8 found his time at the club.

You can read it all and more in 90+7, which is easy to buy and read on mobile by clicking here. Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, you can enjoy everything inside at no extra cost as part of your package!

Issue 2 of 90+7 also features Dave Basset's feature-length inside story of his spell in south London, Mark Hudson explaining how he missed the play-off final and Chloe Morgan detailing her remarkably busy life as a lawyer, goalkeeper and sporting ambassador.

Read it all here!

Digital Mag Issue 02 banner.jpg


