Leon Cort reveals how he and Loftus-Cheek learned they were brothers after 15 years

Leon Cort's story at Crystal Palace is incredible enough in itself.

When Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined the Eagles on loan in 2017/18, however, Cort's links with Palace grew even deeper and even more fascinating.

In the second edition of 90+7, Crystal Palace's innovative digital magazine which you can read here, Cort delves not only into the remarkably harsh dressing room which damaged on-pitch performances in 2006/07, but also the incredible tale of how he and England international Loftus-Cheek discovered they were related.

"It’s crazy," Cort says in a staggering understatement. "I’d actually seen him play when he was much younger but I didn’t even know he was my brother.

"I was just watching the game in the crowd like anyone else, saw this guy and thought: ‘He’s a good player. He’s going to go far,’ not knowing he was related to me."

Cort's discovery came in remarkable circumstances, and he and brother Carl grew close to Loftus-Cheek over time. Cort reveals the pair discussed Palace and explains what he told Loftus-Cheek when he joined the Eagles and how the on-loan No.8 found his time at the club.

Issue 2 of 90+7 also features Dave Basset's feature-length inside story of his spell in south London, Mark Hudson explaining how he missed the play-off final and Chloe Morgan detailing her remarkably busy life as a lawyer, goalkeeper and sporting ambassador.

