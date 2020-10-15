Skip to site footer
Training

Find out what happened in Clyne's first training session after re-signing

6 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne had been visiting for a couple of weeks but now the Palace Academy graduate has returned home.

First Team

Nathaniel Clyne's Crystal Palace career in pictures

14 October 2020

Clyne impressed Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff during his spell back in south London whilst looking to maintain his fitness.

The full-back re-signed on the dotted line ahead of Thursday's training session, with plenty of faces returning from their respective international breaks to welcome Clyne officially back into the Eagles' first-team fold.

Click through the gallery above to see how Clyne continues to prepare for, whenever the moment arrives, his 138th Palace appearance.

