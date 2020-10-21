Membership welcome packs make for the perfect gift

With the return of fans to Selhurst Park still seemingly some way off, you can still put a red and blue smile on the face of an Eagle with one of our Memberships.

Each Membership comes with its own tailored welcome pack, too, with goodies ranging from Palace-branded wallets and laptop cases to rucksacks and footballs – there really is something for everyone.

Palace made it three unbeaten against Brighton & Hove Albion, and as a Gold Member you could win Jaïro Riedewald’s shirt from his Man of the Match performance against the Seagulls.

The midfielder’s matchworn shirt is an example of the regular competitions on offer to our Gold Members, with our current signed-up Members already having had their chances at securing a signed shirt from the day Michy Batshuayi, Eberechi Eze and Jack Butland joined plus copies of FIFA 21.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be chosen at random for one of the matchworn or signing-day shirts, then you can still kit yourself out accordingly by using your 10% off at the Club Shop – use the discount as many times as you want during the duration of your Membership.

As well as potentially owning Palace memorabilia, the Gold Membership comes with a whole host of further added benefits.

The welcome pack will arrive shortly after you have signed-up for a Gold Membership, and will include a red and blue woolly hat, a classy plain back wallet with Palace badge stylishly embroidered on plus a Palace-themed laptop case.

You will also be able to get a first-hand look at our exciting Academy talents with free access to our live broadcasts, which most recently saw fans watch the night Nathaniel Clyne pulled on a Palace shirt for the first time in over eight years.

First-team matchdays start early for our Gold Members with digital versions of the matchday programme available to you 24 hours before kick-off. Furthermore, any programmes you may have missed will become available to you – don’t be fooled, the matchday programme is full of timeless features that you can read at your leisure.

There’s plenty of other perks with your Gold Membership. To check them all out, click here.

Not got your 20/21 Palace shirt yet? Then the Junior Gold Membership will sort you out. Whether you want to rep the famous red and blue, wear the away or go alternative with the third, you can choose which shirt you want.

Want to wear your new Palace shirt to a first-team training session? Well, by becoming a Junior Gold Member you now have the chance to potentially receive an invite to watch Roy Hodgson put his squad through their paces ahead of matchday.

With Junior Eagles ranging from 0-to-17-years-old, there are two welcome pack options. For the youngest in our red and blue family (0-to-9-years-old), they will be sent stickers to decorate the rucksack that comes with the welcome pack, plus a football, poster and beanie hat.

If you are aged between 10 and 17-years-old, then stickers and mini football are replaced with headphones and carry case.

Matchworn shirt competitions, Club Shop discount plus a chance to secure matchday tickets through the Members ballot when fans are able to return to Selhurst Park. There’s all that plus lots more, which you can check-out here.

Being out of the country doesn’t mean you can’t be fully part of the Crystal Palace matchday experience. As an International Member, you will receive the digital matchday programme 24 hours before kick-off.

Furthermore, we are now offering free delivery on Club Shop orders over £100 which, when you factor in your 10% discount, can make for a lovely delivery from the postman – which, based on current form, may well be Andros Townsend because the winger’s crosses always deliver.

We also want to make sure that our International Members, when they are potentially in the SE25 area, have a chance to secure a seat. Therefore, when stadiums return to full capacity, International Members will have priority ticket reservation, too.

And when you do manage to get yourself over to south London, we want to ensure you travel in style. Therefore, your welcome pack contains a slick Palace-themed luggage tag.

All that plus free live Academy broadcasts, access to the club’s highly-popular 90+7 quarterly magazine and loads more. See all the perks available to you here.