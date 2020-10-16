Clyne: Squad number, FPL price and availability pre-Brighton

With Nathaniel Clyne putting pen to paper as an Eagle on Wednesday night, details of his move back to south London have been confirmed.

What squad number will he wear?

Clyne will be No.17 this time around.

What is his Fantasy Premier League price?

At £4.5m, Clyne makes for a great value option in defence. In 2014/15, he earned a staggering 142 points for Southampton.

Season Points 2018/19 34 2017/18 7 2016/17 129 2015/16 93 2014/15 142 2013/14 100 2012/13 89

Can he face Brighton?

While he is fit, Clyne is unlikely to feature in a Premier League game so soon. Having featured for one half with the Development squad recently, the man himself said:

"I think another [Under-23s] game or so, two games maybe. The first game I played 45 minutes, the next will be 60 and then 90 minutes and then integrating with the first-team and then hopefully I can get some games."

What are the details of his deal?

Clyne is on a short-term contract with Palace.

How did he react to the move?

Clyne told Palace TV:

"I’m a London boy, this is where I grew up. I’m back home and all my family and friends are here. It’s surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again.

"I’m looking forward to being back on the field, playing and just enjoying football again - playing with a smile on my face."

How can I win a singed Clyne shirt?

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the 20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59 BST on October 21st.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross your fingers and hold on, because you’ve already been entered.

Grab your Gold or Junior Gold Membership here!

READ NEXT: Clyne outlines plan to earning first-team minutes