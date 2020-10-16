Skip to site footer
Clyne: Squad number, FPL price and availability pre-Brighton

4 Hours ago

With Nathaniel Clyne putting pen to paper as an Eagle on Wednesday night, details of his move back to south London have been confirmed.

What squad number will he wear?

Clyne will be No.17 this time around.

What is his Fantasy Premier League price?

At £4.5m, Clyne makes for a great value option in defence. In 2014/15, he earned a staggering 142 points for Southampton.

Season

Points
2018/19 34
2017/18 7
2016/17 129
2015/16 93
2014/15 142
2013/14 100
2012/13 89

Can he face Brighton?

While he is fit, Clyne is unlikely to feature in a Premier League game so soon. Having featured for one half with the Development squad recently, the man himself said:

"I think another [Under-23s] game or so, two games maybe. The first game I played 45 minutes, the next will be 60 and then 90 minutes and then integrating with the first-team and then hopefully I can get some games."

