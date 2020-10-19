Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Palace Academy trio begin loans

8 Hours ago

Three Crystal Palace Academy players have begun loan spells with senior clubs.

Club News

Ryan Inniss' parting message to Crystal Palace Football Club

13 October 2020

Goalkeepers Jacob Russell and Rohan Luthra have joined Ramsgate and South Park respectively, with defender Lewis Hobbs heading to National League South side Welling United.

Russell and Luthra signed professional contracts this summer and played as part of the same Under-18 squad, also competing with the Under-23s on occasion.

Hobbs joined Palace in summer 2019 and played seven matches in the curtailed 19/20 season.

Everyone at the club wishes each of the boys the very best of luck with their loans.

App banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Development

Development

Roundup: Palace U23s secure excellent three points away at Burnley

4 Hours ago

Palace Under-23s secured their first victory as a Premier League 2 side this afternoon, overcoming 10-man Burnley thanks to a Brandon Pierrick goal.

Read full article

Development

Bright Palace prospect Banks nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

5 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s' Scott Banks has been nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month after two stand-out performances in September.

Read full article

Development

Clyne to play alongside Henderson in Palace U23s clash - watch live

1 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s will be boosted by the presence of Nathaniel Clyne and Stephen Henderson when they face Aston Villa at Selhurst Park this evening (19:00 BST - October 2nd), and you can watch...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s battle Aston Villa LIVE at 19:00 BST

1 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Aston Villa in their third Premier League 2 match today (Friday 2nd October, 19:00 BST), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park via Palace TV.

Read full article

View more