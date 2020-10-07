Everything you need to know about Palace for Life's 2020 Marathon March

This Saturday (10th October), more than 130 Crystal Palace fans will walk 26.2 miles across south London in a circular route that starts and ends at Selhurst Park to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation. Here you can find out everything you need to know about the fourth annual Marathon March, powered by Utilita.

Why is the march happening?

The Foundation supports thousands of young people across south London every year. They use the power of Palace to focus on young people who face severe challenges in their lives, including mental health, social exclusion, obesity, disability and finding employment.

One of the projects that will be supported by proceeds from the Marathon March is the ‘Autumn Extravaganza’, a week of activities designed to keep children healthy and safe during the October half-term. As part of the Autumn Extravaganza, a week-long holiday camp will take place at Heavers Farm Primary School, where every child will be provided with a healthy lunch cooked by the chefs at Crystal Palace F.C.

The Foundation will also run a range of activities, including football, tennis and dance to ensure children complete their recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week. Find out more here.

Is it COVID-secure?

Some changes have been made to this year’s event to ensure the safety of walkers, most notably that everyone will be walking in socially distanced groups of six, setting off from Selhurst Park in staggered start times to avoid congregation.

Other measures include a one-way system at Selhurst Park and all rest stops, NHS tracker app, temperature check at registration, sanitisation stations and masks provided to all walkers.

Where can I catch the fundraisers on the route?

The walk starts at Selhurst Park from 7am and will pass through Crystal Palace Park and Bromley before dipping into parts of the Greenwich Meridian Trail and the Vanguard Way trail. Fundraisers will then ‘march’ through Croydon before making their way back to SE25.

The scheduled itinerary includes:

From 07:00: Depart from Selhurst Park

From 09:00: Morning rest stop – Honor Oak Community Centre

From 11:00: Lunch stop, Kent County Cricket Ground

From 13:00: Afternoon rest stop – Spring Park

From 14:00: Cross the finish line – Selhurst Park

Who will be taking part?

There are more than 130 confirmed participants, including some notable faces for Palace supporters in the form of ex-Eagles Mark Bright and Shaun Derry. Foundation patron Eddie Izzard, who famously ran 27 marathons in 27 days for charity, will be leading the walk-off from Selhurst Park.

Comedian, political satirist and Foundation Trustee Kevin Day will also be involved, as well as Ed Warner, the Chair of the Foundation. Representatives from the club, the Foundation, Five Year Plan, Proud and Palace and the Eagles Beak will also be getting involved.

How much are they hoping to raise?

The Foundation are aiming to raise over £45,000 to support the Autumn Extravaganza and their other projects with south London youngsters.

How I can support this great cause?

