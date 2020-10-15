Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Explaining Premier League's new handball interpretation and effect on Everton penalty

8 Hours ago

Before the latest round of fixtures, the Premier League altered its guidance to referees regarding the handball interpretation, reacting to a series of controversial recent decisions - including that which saw Palace lose to Everton.

Joel Ward was penalised when a Lucas Digne header struck his arm in the box, enabling Richarlison to score from 12 yards and secure Everton the three points.

Under the new Premier League guidance, this would no longer be adjudged as handball.

Club News

BAFTA award-winning director Julian Farino talks being a Crystal Palace fan pre-Brighton

14 October 2020

Altered Premier League guidance

In determining whether or not a handball should be penalised the following factors will be considered:

Position of the arm

  • Where the arm is in an expected position given the player's action
  • This includes where the arms are clearly used for balance and/or protection it is less likely to be penalised
  • The arms may be outside the player's bodyline and may not be penalised

Ability to react

  • Where it is clear that the player does not have the ability to react

Direct shot at goal

  • Whether the contact with the arm clearly blocks a direct shot towards goal

These points soften the interpretation of the handball law that were brought in for the 20/21 season, which originally penalised players for the ball hitting the arm in an extended position, regardless of that position being natural or having the ability to react.

This means, had Ward's handball been assessed under the new guidance, no penalty would be awarded as:

  • Ward's arm was in an expected position given his action
  • He had limited ability to react

That said, Palace's penalty against Manchester United would not have been awarded either - with Victor Lindelof's arm also in an expected position and having little time to react.

READ NEXT: Inniss completes permanent move to Charlton Athletic

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Full match details and TV information for Palace v Brighton

Just now

Crystal Palace are back in Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Women

Davenport discusses Baptiste, Khassal and Sunday's #TakeAStand game v Leicester City

1 Hour ago

You can now read Palace Women manager Dean Davenport's matchday programme column for this Sunday's game against Leicester City.

Read full article

Memberships

How to win Clyne’s signed shirt from Palace return

5 Hours ago

Becoming the second player of the window to rejoin Crystal Palace, Nathaniel Clyne has returned to south London eight years after last representing the red and blues.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne outlines plan to earning first-team minutes

6 Hours ago

Back with Crystal Palace after eight years, Nathaniel Clyne proclaimed returning to London meant being “back home” after putting pen to paper with the Eagles.

Read full article

View more