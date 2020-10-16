Hodgson confirms two internationals sidelined though squad boosted in training

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wayne Hennessey and James McCarthy sustained injuries while on international duty.

The Palace manager explained the news around each player, saying: "Wayne Hennessey as people already know came off the field injured in the game he was playing and as a result we’re assessing that injury and hoping it’s not going to be too bad. At the moment we can’t update on the extent of the injury because the scans haven’t come back.

"James McCarthy came back injured from Ireland with a muscle injury. He certainly will not be available this weekend.

"I'm only ever going to say it's unfortunate these things happen... Players should want to play for their national team, be grateful for the chance. But of course it's extra matches. I'm quite sanguine that these things happen and I wouldn't dream about complaining. I just feel very sorry for Wayne Hennessey if this does keep him out for a period of time."

Hodgson also turned his attention to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on international football, and suggested it was frustrating for his players to travel to no avail given the circumstances.

"In relation to the pandemic we’re okay," he said. "It was irritating that Cheikhou Kouyate’s game was called off a couple of hours before kick-off but of course that’s something that is the responsibility of the African congress. There’s nothing much we can do about it.

"But one is concerned in a global pandemic that players are going to somewhere like Mauritania only for their game to be cancelled."

In more positive news, Hodgson confirmed Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt were close to fitness before the break - and they have been training pre-Brighton. Jeffrey Schlupp has also joined the squad.

This could see several key players in line for selection, boosting the team significantly.

