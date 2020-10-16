Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson confirms two internationals sidelined though squad boosted in training

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wayne Hennessey and James McCarthy sustained injuries while on international duty.

The Palace manager explained the news around each player, saying: "Wayne Hennessey as people already know came off the field injured in the game he was playing and as a result we’re assessing that injury and hoping it’s not going to be too bad. At the moment we can’t update on the extent of the injury because the scans haven’t come back.

Training

Look through Clyne's first training session after signing

23 Hours ago

"James McCarthy came back injured from Ireland with a muscle injury. He certainly will not be available this weekend.

"I'm only ever going to say it's unfortunate these things happen... Players should want to play for their national team, be grateful for the chance. But of course it's extra matches. I'm quite sanguine that these things happen and I wouldn't dream about complaining. I just feel very sorry for Wayne Hennessey if this does keep him out for a period of time."

Hodgson also turned his attention to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on international football, and suggested it was frustrating for his players to travel to no avail given the circumstances.

"In relation to the pandemic we’re okay," he said. "It was irritating that Cheikhou Kouyate’s game was called off a couple of hours before kick-off but of course that’s something that is the responsibility of the African congress. There’s nothing much we can do about it.

"But one is concerned in a global pandemic that players are going to somewhere like Mauritania only for their game to be cancelled."

In more positive news, Hodgson confirmed Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt were close to fitness before the break - and they have been training pre-Brighton. Jeffrey Schlupp has also joined the squad.

This could see several key players in line for selection, boosting the team significantly.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: In-form frontmen key to success in Palace v Brighton

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson reacts to Brighton stat with tempering warning

3 Hours ago

In his pre-match press conference, Roy Hodgson was reminded that Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded at least three goals in each of their last six Premier League defeats.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Squad number, FPL price and availability pre-Brighton

4 Hours ago

With Nathaniel Clyne putting pen to paper as an Eagle on Wednesday night, details of his move back to south London have been confirmed.

Read full article

Foundation

Mitchell and Eze join Foundation in wide-ranging Black History Month feature

5 Hours ago

This Black History Month, Palace for Life Foundation spoke to a range of south London's most successful black role models who shared their advice for the next generation, discussing everything from...

Read full article

Club News

How does today's transfer deadline work and what time is it?

6 Hours ago

It's Deadline Day (number two) for 'summer' 2020, with the transfer window nearing its end having been open for 12 weeks. We've got all you need to know on it below.

Read full article

More News

First Team

Hodgson reacts to Brighton stat with tempering warning

3 Hours ago

In his pre-match press conference, Roy Hodgson was reminded that Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded at least three goals in each of their last six Premier League defeats.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Squad number, FPL price and availability pre-Brighton

4 Hours ago

With Nathaniel Clyne putting pen to paper as an Eagle on Wednesday night, details of his move back to south London have been confirmed.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne outlines plan to earning first-team minutes

15 October 2020

Back with Crystal Palace after eight years, Nathaniel Clyne proclaimed returning to London meant being “back home” after putting pen to paper with the Eagles.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne returns to Palace on short-term deal

14 October 2020

Nathaniel Clyne has signed a short-term deal with Crystal Palace, bringing him back to the club after eight years.

Read full article

View more