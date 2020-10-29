Five first-teamers return to squad ahead of Wolves trip

Roy Hodgson's pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference was full of plenty of positives, with Hodgson confirming that five first-team players are now back available.

After picking up an injury on international duty, James McCarthy has returned to training this week, plus Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are fully fit for tomorrow night’s game.

Furthermore, following positive COVID-19 tests, Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are both available and amongst the squad following their periods of self-isolation.

The Eagles will be without the long-term injured players in Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham, whilst Hodgson also suggested that the trip to Molineux comes too soon for Joel Ward.

Tyrick Mitchell will be subject to a late fitness test, and will be assessed tomorrow morning before the squad travel, after taking a knock in training yesterday.

