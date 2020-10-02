Hodgson explains view on 'vital' racial equality movements

Roy Hodgson expressed his pride in Crystal Palace's diverse location and support for racial equality today, reflecting on the start of Black History Month and summer's black lives matter movement.

The Palace manager has been vocal before in his pride at the club's support, and explained his thoughts in his pre-match press conference:

"I think it’s of vital importance. It’s very good to see the level of interest in the subject has reached the level it now has. It’s always been there rumbling on in the background but it does seem to me now more concrete steps will be taken.

"People are certainly prepared not to just talk about things but to do things. It’s certainly long overdue. In our region, a lot of our fanbase come from those backgrounds so I applaud everyone’s initiative and I’m very pleased as a football club to promote an anti-racism campaign because we are in the heart of a part of London where of course we are involved."

READ NEXT: Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including date, time and additional window