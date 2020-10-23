Hodgson updates on Cahill, Ayew and Butland

Roy Hodgson provided an update on Crystal Palace pair Gary Cahill and Jordan Ayew during his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace's game with Fulham.

Hodgson confirmed that he will be without Cahill against the Cottagers, and that Ayew remains in self isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, but was not overly negative on either situation.

"Gary’s not very good I’m afraid," he said. "It was a nasty injury, so we’re still assessing it. He won’t be able to play tomorrow unless something miraculous happens tonight, but I’m hopeful it won't keep him out for weeks on end. But it’s too soon after the kick he took [to know fully]."

Turning his attention to Ayew, Hodgson said the forward is feeling well despite his enforced isolation:

"We’ve spoken a couple of times on the phone of course because he’s self isolating. Certainly the last time I spoke to him, I think at the end of yesterday, he felt he had no symptoms but was disappointed the test came up negative and to risk missing two games."

Later, the manager was asked how recent signing Jack Butland is faring. He confirmed the goalkeeper has received a positive test result for COVID-19:

"It’s very unfortunate for Wayne Hennessey, who of course picked up a serious injury in the last international break. We were forced to act because we know he’s going to be out until at least January and then we don’t know what the future will hold for him even then.

"We needed to bring somebody in but no sooner did Jack sign did he test positive for coronavirus. He’s stuck in a hotel room in London with a very boring existence. He’s self isolating to take another test, hopefully be cleared and then I can answer the question a bit more about what it’s like that he’s with us.

"The good news is he’s feeling good, good but disappointed and frustrated that he’s seeing four walls and nothing else."

