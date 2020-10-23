Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson updates on Cahill, Ayew and Butland

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson provided an update on Crystal Palace pair Gary Cahill and Jordan Ayew during his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace's game with Fulham.

Hodgson confirmed that he will be without Cahill against the Cottagers, and that Ayew remains in self isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, but was not overly negative on either situation.

Club News

Dikgacoi talks Crystal Palace, foxes, the Queen, Roy Hodgson and fighting Fulham's Scott Parker

21 October 2020

"Gary’s not very good I’m afraid," he said. "It was a nasty injury, so we’re still assessing it. He won’t be able to play tomorrow unless something miraculous happens tonight, but I’m hopeful it won't keep him out for weeks on end. But it’s too soon after the kick he took [to know fully]."

Turning his attention to Ayew, Hodgson said the forward is feeling well despite his enforced isolation:

"We’ve spoken a couple of times on the phone of course because he’s self isolating. Certainly the last time I spoke to him, I think at the end of yesterday, he felt he had no symptoms but was disappointed the test came up negative and to risk missing two games."

Later, the manager was asked how recent signing Jack Butland is faring. He confirmed the goalkeeper has received a positive test result for COVID-19:

"It’s very unfortunate for Wayne Hennessey, who of course picked up a serious injury in the last international break. We were forced to act because we know he’s going to be out until at least January and then we don’t know what the future will hold for him even then.

"We needed to bring somebody in but no sooner did Jack sign did he test positive for coronavirus. He’s stuck in a hotel room in London with a very boring existence. He’s self isolating to take another test, hopefully be cleared and then I can answer the question a bit more about what it’s like that he’s with us.

"The good news is he’s feeling good, good but disappointed and frustrated that he’s seeing four walls and nothing else."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Newly boosted Fulham a hidden threat for Hodgson's Eagles

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson draws on 'magical' Fulham days, 'student of the game' Parker and Loftus-Cheek

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has plenty to talk about before Crystal Palace take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Read full article

Academy

Watch highlights of two huge Academy wins - including the U18s' five-goal turnaround

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Academy enjoyed a phenomenal few days as both the Under-18s and Under-23s secured victories on the road.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Hodgson's Fulham v Palace press conference for free

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Fulham this week, discussing a range of topics in wider football and the match itself.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Tomkins in training action pre-Fulham

23 Hours ago

James Tomkins took to the pitches on Copers Cope Road this week as he trained alongside his Crystal Palace teammates before their clash with Fulham.

Read full article

More News

First Team

Hodgson draws on 'magical' Fulham days, 'student of the game' Parker and Loftus-Cheek

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has plenty to talk about before Crystal Palace take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Hodgson's Fulham v Palace press conference for free

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Fulham this week, discussing a range of topics in wider football and the match itself.

Read full article

First Team

Fulham v Palace full match details

22 October 2020

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

McArthur provides insight into tactical switch and midfield link-up

20 October 2020

After a long-winded lockdown, James McArthur and his teammates still miss Crystal Palace’s fans mid-match. Speaking with Premier League Productions, the Scotsman reminds fans that when they’re back,...

Read full article

View more