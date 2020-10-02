Hodgson positive on squad fitness - revealing key players returning to training

Roy Hodgson delivered a positive fitness update before Crystal Palace take on Chelsea, revealing that several key members of his squad have returned to full training.

He said: "They’re gradually coming back but obviously they’ve been out for a long time so they’re not really ready to go straight back into the team.

"This week we’ve seen the re-emergence of Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt. We’re limiting the contact work as far as he [Van Aanholt] is concerned as it’s a shoulder injury but it’s good to see those guys back in training."

Hodgson confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp is the only major absentee from training, with Scott Dann also returning to the Beckenham pitches.

On Schlupp, Hodgson remained positive, however, saying: "We’re hoping we might get him back in the next few weeks with the international break."

Neither Cahill, Tomkins or Van Aanholt have played so far this season.

