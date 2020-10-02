Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson positive on squad fitness - revealing key players returning to training

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson delivered a positive fitness update before Crystal Palace take on Chelsea, revealing that several key members of his squad have returned to full training.

He said: "They’re gradually coming back but obviously they’ve been out for a long time so they’re not really ready to go straight back into the team.

"This week we’ve seen the re-emergence of Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt. We’re limiting the contact work as far as he [Van Aanholt] is concerned as it’s a shoulder injury but it’s good to see those guys back in training."

Hodgson confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp is the only major absentee from training, with Scott Dann also returning to the Beckenham pitches.

On Schlupp, Hodgson remained positive, however, saying: "We’re hoping we might get him back in the next few weeks with the international break."

Neither Cahill, Tomkins or Van Aanholt have played so far this season. 

READ NEXT: Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including date, time and additional window

Kit banner Eze 20-21 .jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson explains view on 'vital' racial equality movements

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his pride in Crystal Palace's diverse location and support for racial equality today, reflecting on the start of Black History Month and summer's black lives matter movement.

Read full article

First Team

Eze earns first international call-up as an Eagle

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been called-up to the England Under-21 squad for their Andorra and Turkey UEFA U21 EURO Championship qualifiers.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea

18 Hours ago

Crystal Palace could become just the second team in Premier League history to win at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in consecutive away games when they take on Chelsea (Saturday 3rd October, 12:30...

Read full article

Club News

Find out Chelsea v Palace full match details and TV information

22 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson explains view on 'vital' racial equality movements

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his pride in Crystal Palace's diverse location and support for racial equality today, reflecting on the start of Black History Month and summer's black lives matter movement.

Read full article

First Team

Eze earns first international call-up as an Eagle

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been called-up to the England Under-21 squad for their Andorra and Turkey UEFA U21 EURO Championship qualifiers.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha voted W88 POTM for stand-in captain performances

23 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha's excellent start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign secured a poll-topping 42% in the club's Player of the Month vote for September.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's pre-Chelsea press conference for breaking updates

1 October 2020

Roy Hodgson will deliver pre-match press conference today (Friday, 2nd October) from 13:00 BST - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

View more