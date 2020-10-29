Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson 'not surprised' Riedewald in contention for Netherlands call-up

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson said he would not be surprised if Jaïro Riedewald were to earn a call-up to his national side before the Euro 2021 competition.

The Palace manager considered the suggestion in his pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference and explained Riedewald's qualities that put him in contention for the global stage.

First Team

Roy Hodgson provides team news update ahead of Wolves trip

3 Hours ago

"It could be advantageous for him," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised to see him selected because of the way he’s playing at the moment and the way his game has developed. I think he’s worthy of an awful lot of praise, Jaïro Riedewald, for having so long stuck at his task.

"In training he’s always worked hard and done the very best he can do so it’s our fault perhaps at times that we haven’t used him as much as we could have done. But I’d also like to think he’s taken on board a lot of the things we've asked of him and changes we've asked him to make in his game to make him the player we've got today. It's certainly a joint effort.

"But I wouldn't take all the credit for it or the coaching staff here - he must take the credit for the way he's shown such persistence and shown such a desire to make the changes in his game that we thought were necessary for him to get into the team."

The Netherlands' national manager, Frank de Boer, brought Riedewald to Palace in summer 2017 - taking the Dutch prospect from former side Ajax. Now at the helm of the national side, De Boer could hand Riedewald his fourth senior cap for the Oranje after he made his debut days before his 19th-birthday.

Palace's Patrick van Aanholt has 10 caps for the Netherlands.

READ NEXT: Tony Collins: The Palace history maker dubbed 'a pioneer' by Roy Hodgson

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

Fixture News

Palace v Leeds United TV information confirmed as PL updates on PPV

1 Hour ago

The Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace's home match with Leeds United will be shown live in the UK via BT Sport Box Office.

Read full article

First Team

Five first-teamers return to squad ahead of Wolves trip

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson's pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference was full of plenty of positives, with Hodgson confirming that five first-team players are now back available.

Read full article

Academy

Watch Palace U18s open new Academy site with three points

5 Hours ago

Palace Under-18s started life as a Category 1 side with four away games, whilst building work on the new Academy site was completed.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Well-matched Palace and Wolves vie for potential second-place

10 Hours ago

Both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers could sit second in the Premier League table by the end of Friday night. Both could, in theory, even sit top.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Five first-teamers return to squad ahead of Wolves trip

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson's pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference was full of plenty of positives, with Hodgson confirming that five first-team players are now back available.

Read full article

First Team

Ward on the hours people don't see, competition for places and more

28 October 2020

Last month’s 90 minutes against Everton marked a landmark 250th appearance for Joel Ward. However, despite the full-back regularly commenting on how he looks forward – no doubt targeting his 253rd...

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match information - including how to watch

28 October 2020

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

Watch deft passes, smart finishes, rough challenges and more in Fulham v Palace highlights

26 October 2020

Crystal Palace's victory over Fulham was a confident reminder of the team's quality, with the Eagles taking three points back to SE25 fairly comfortably.

Read full article

View more