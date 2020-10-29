Hodgson 'not surprised' Riedewald in contention for Netherlands call-up

Roy Hodgson said he would not be surprised if Jaïro Riedewald were to earn a call-up to his national side before the Euro 2021 competition.

The Palace manager considered the suggestion in his pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference and explained Riedewald's qualities that put him in contention for the global stage.

"It could be advantageous for him," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised to see him selected because of the way he’s playing at the moment and the way his game has developed. I think he’s worthy of an awful lot of praise, Jaïro Riedewald, for having so long stuck at his task.

"In training he’s always worked hard and done the very best he can do so it’s our fault perhaps at times that we haven’t used him as much as we could have done. But I’d also like to think he’s taken on board a lot of the things we've asked of him and changes we've asked him to make in his game to make him the player we've got today. It's certainly a joint effort.

"But I wouldn't take all the credit for it or the coaching staff here - he must take the credit for the way he's shown such persistence and shown such a desire to make the changes in his game that we thought were necessary for him to get into the team."

The Netherlands' national manager, Frank de Boer, brought Riedewald to Palace in summer 2017 - taking the Dutch prospect from former side Ajax. Now at the helm of the national side, De Boer could hand Riedewald his fourth senior cap for the Oranje after he made his debut days before his 19th-birthday.

Palace's Patrick van Aanholt has 10 caps for the Netherlands.

