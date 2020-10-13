Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Ryan Inniss shares parting message with the club

2 Hours ago

Ryan Inniss has departed Crystal Palace after 10 years with the club, joining Charlton Athletic in a permanent switch.

The Academy graduate has shared the below message:

"I want to thank the club for the faith they’ve shown in me throughout these 10 years, and a special thank you to the people who have helped and supported me through some tough times on and off the field.

"I’d also like to thank the managers who I’ve had the pleasure of working with during my time at Palace. The opportunity to play with the first-team this season will be a memorable one - not just because of the number of penalties(!), but because it showed me how capable I am of performing at this level, and gave me a big confidence boost which I’ll be able to take into this next chapter of my career.

"I’m sad to be saying goodbye, but I know it’s the right time for me to move on."

READ NEXT: Inniss completes permanent move to Charlton Athletic

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Inniss completes permanent move to Charlton Athletic

2 Hours ago

Ryan Inniss has completed a move to League One side, Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Women

Crystal Palace Women are proud to Take A Stand

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand, which is calling for action in the fight against discrimination in football.

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose explains reason behind Brighton celebration

13 Hours ago

No one is better placed to discuss what a game against Brighton & Hove Albion means than Darren Ambrose.

Read full article

Memberships

Competition: FIFA 21 up for grabs for our Gold & Junior Gold Members

12 October 2020

No waiting for Christmas when you are a Palace Gold or Junior Gold Member, you could have FIFA 21 now.

Read full article

View more