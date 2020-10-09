Skip to site footer
Ticket News

Statement: Season Ticket refunds

Just now

Selhurst Park Crystal Palace FC seats

Following the Government’s recent decision not to allow supporters into stadiums from October 1st as originally planned, we can confirm that we will offer pro-rata refunds to all 2020/21 season ticket holders for matches at Selhurst Park which they are not permitted to attend.

Refunds will be applied on a rolling basis, with the first payment in early December covering the three home matches scheduled for October and November.  We remain committed to getting supporters back into Selhurst Park as soon as possible, and await clarity from the Government on a proposed timescale for supporters to return.  

We will announce full details of the refund process via email in due course, and in the meantime would encourage season ticket holders to ensure that personal details on their ticketing account are up to date.

We would like to thank all season ticket holders for their continued loyalty and patience.


