Team news: Clyne handed return in one of three changes v Fulham

Twelve years and six days after graduating from the Academy to make his first-team debut, Nathaniel Clyne returns to competitive action for Crystal Palace as he earns his first start since rejoining the club.

Clyne will make his 138th appearance as he kicks-off against Fulham today, replacing Joel Ward - who is not named in the squad - at right-back.

He is one of three changes to the side which lined-up against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, with Luka Milivojevic taking James McArthur's spot and Scott Dann filling in for Gary Cahill. Neither McArthur nor Cahill make the matchday 18.

In their place, Martin Kelly and Max Meyer return to the fold.

Elsewhere, Tyrick Mitchell again retains his berth at left-back, with Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha named up-top and Jeffrey Schlupp securing consecutive starts on the left. Jairo Riedewald will kick-off alongside Milivojevic in midfield.

Fulham manager Scott Parker names recent signings Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo and hands former Eagle Ruben Loftus-Cheek a start.

Fulham: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson, Lemina, Cairney, Loftus-Cheek, Anguissa, Lookman, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Odoi, Le Marchand, Bryan, Reid, Reed, Kamara.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne, Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Henderson, Van Aanholt, Kelly, Sakho, Meyer, Eze, Benteke.

