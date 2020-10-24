Skip to site footer
Team news: Clyne handed return in one of three changes v Fulham

7 Hours ago

Twelve years and six days after graduating from the Academy to make his first-team debut, Nathaniel Clyne returns to competitive action for Crystal Palace as he earns his first start since rejoining the club.

Clyne will make his 138th appearance as he kicks-off against Fulham today, replacing Joel Ward - who is not named in the squad - at right-back.

Dikgacoi talks Crystal Palace, foxes, the Queen, Roy Hodgson and fighting Fulham's Scott Parker

21 October 2020

He is one of three changes to the side which lined-up against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, with Luka Milivojevic taking James McArthur's spot and Scott Dann filling in for Gary Cahill. Neither McArthur nor Cahill make the matchday 18.

In their place, Martin Kelly and Max Meyer return to the fold.

Elsewhere, Tyrick Mitchell again retains his berth at left-back, with Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha named up-top and Jeffrey Schlupp securing consecutive starts on the left. Jairo Riedewald will kick-off alongside Milivojevic in midfield.

Fulham manager Scott Parker names recent signings Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo and hands former Eagle Ruben Loftus-Cheek a start.

Fulham: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson, Lemina, Cairney, Loftus-Cheek, Anguissa, Lookman, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Odoi, Le Marchand, Bryan, Reid, Reed, Kamara.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne, Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Henderson, Van Aanholt, Kelly, Sakho, Meyer, Eze, Benteke.

READ NEXT: What happened on Clyne's 2008 Palace debut?

Kit 20-21 Clyne banner.jpg


