Team news: Cahill and Schlupp return as Hodgson makes four changes pre-Brighton

Roy Hodgson has made a host of changes to both his squad and lineup before Crystal Palace take on Brighton & Hove Albion, with Gary Cahill set for his first minutes of 2020/21.

The Palace manager has made four tweaks to the XI which kicked-off against Chelsea, and brings six players into the squad who were not named against the Blues.

This sees Jeffrey Schlupp return to the fold alongside Michy Batshuayi and Jairo Riedewald, who all start against the Seagulls today.

Positive news can be found on the bench, too, with Nathaniel Clyne making his first squad since rejoining and Patrick van Aanholt returning from injury. Meanwhile, Stephen Henderson replaces the sidelined Wayne Hennessey.

These changes see Mamadou Sakho and Eberechi Eze start on the bench and James McCarthy, Jordan Ayew, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and Max Meyer also not named in the 18-man squad.

Brighton list Tariq Lamptey in their XI, who had previously been a doubt, and the in-form Neal Maupay.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Schlupp, McArthur, Riedewald, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Henderson, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Clyne, Milivojevic, Eze, Benteke.

Brighton: Ryan, Lamptey, Dunk, White, Webster, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Lallana, March, Burn.

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mac Allister, Gross, Alzate, Bernardo, Veltman.

