Check out Palace's returning players in action pre-Chelsea

The Crystal Palace first-team squad has been dealt a significant boost in recent weeks with the return of players such as Christian Benteke and Scott Dann from injury.

In the gallery above and video below, you can see the lads working hard at Copers Cope, in high spirits before the Eagles take on Chelsea.

Cahill and Van Aanholt's return means they're both in-line to face their former club, but Hodgson has warned it may be too soon to field these players.

You can read more from Hodgson here.

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea