Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Check out Palace's returning players in action pre-Chelsea

6 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace first-team squad has been dealt a significant boost in recent weeks with the return of players such as Christian Benteke and Scott Dann from injury.

 

In the gallery above and video below, you can see the lads working hard at Copers Cope, in high spirits before the Eagles take on Chelsea.

Cahill and Van Aanholt's return means they're both in-line to face their former club, but Hodgson has warned it may be too soon to field these players.

You can read more from Hodgson here.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea

Retail Eze sticker banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Team news: Defensive swap for Hodgson as Eze retains starting berth v Chelsea

Just now

Scott Dann has returned to the Crystal Palace squad in place of Michy Batshuayi, with the Belgium international ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea.

Read full article

First Team

Why isn't Batshuayi named today and where is Chelsea's recent signing Ziyech?

1 Hour ago

Michy Batshuayi does not feature in Crystal Palace's squad to face Chelsea today, with the Belgium international ineligible to face his parent club.

Read full article

Club News

Find out Chelsea v Palace full match details and TV information

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace could become just the second team in Premier League history to win at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in consecutive away games when they take on Chelsea (Saturday 3rd October, 12:30...

Read full article

View more