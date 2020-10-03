Mitchell reveals lessons learned against 'intelligent' Chelsea

Tyrick Mitchell reflected on a challenging day at the office, explaining what he learned against a tough Chelsea side in just his eighth senior game.

"As a team they were all good," he told Palace TV. "They know where their next pass is so it was a hard match from the beginning. I think we did well in the first-half, but the second-half we could have done better.

"[I learned] everything - coming up against intelligent players. Sometimes when you press them, they manage to pop it off first time and you have to run out. Sometimes you have to know when to go, when to stay."

Mitchell was honest in his assessment of the 90 minutes, expressing his frustration at defeat and his positivity about regrouping and returning to the pitch as a stronger outfit.

He said: "We kept it tight in the first-half. They barely had any chances. I think we did well in the first-half and we tried to keep that on in the second-half but unfortunately we couldn’t.

"We’ve had better games. I know it’s just a one-off and we’ll be back better after this international break."

