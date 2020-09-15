Townsend: "Ebs is an incredible talent"

Andros Townsend was on the bench for tonight's game, but Roy Hodgson brought on the winger for the final 20 minutes in the hope Townsend would have a similar impact to the one he had against Southampton.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it wasn't to be, with a second consecutive Carabao Cup exit via penalties confirmed. "It was a difficult one [to take]," Townsend admitted. "The standard of penalties was incredible. And obviously we knew someone had to be the villain and someone had to be the hero, and unfortunately Wayne Hennessey was brilliant in the game, but he and Luka missed a penalty."

Townsend knows all too well what his teammates are now going through: "I was actually the one who missed against Colchester in the cup last season, so I know exactly how those boys are feeling," he said.

"You just want the ground to swallow you up. But it’s part and parcel of football and we’ve got a big game on Saturday and if we win Saturday this is all forgotten about."

Townsend was positive about summer signing Eberechi Eze's full debut, though, with the winger already impressed by the early signs: "It’s no secret we didn’t score enough goals last season, so obviously you have to bring players in.

"Ebs is an incredible talent, and what he has shown so far is that he will be one for the future. Great business and it freshens up our attack."

