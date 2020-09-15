Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Townsend: "Ebs is an incredible talent"

4 Hours ago

Andros Townsend was on the bench for tonight's game, but Roy Hodgson brought on the winger for the final 20 minutes in the hope Townsend would have a similar impact to the one he had against Southampton.

First Team

Ray Lewington speaks to Palace TV post-Bournemouth cup exit

5 Hours ago

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it wasn't to be, with a second consecutive Carabao Cup exit via penalties confirmed. "It was a difficult one [to take]," Townsend admitted. "The standard of penalties was incredible. And obviously we knew someone had to be the villain and someone had to be the hero, and unfortunately Wayne Hennessey was brilliant in the game, but he and Luka missed a penalty."

Townsend knows all too well what his teammates are now going through: "I was actually the one who missed against Colchester in the cup last season, so I know exactly how those boys are feeling," he said.

"You just want the ground to swallow you up. But it’s part and parcel of football and we’ve got a big game on Saturday and if we win Saturday this is all forgotten about."

Townsend was positive about summer signing Eberechi Eze's full debut, though, with the winger already impressed by the early signs: "It’s no secret we didn’t score enough goals last season, so obviously you have to bring players in.

"Ebs is an incredible talent, and what he has shown so far is that he will be one for the future. Great business and it freshens up our attack."

Head over to Palace TV to hear from Ryan Inniss, Ray Lewington and Nya Kirby.

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson praises Kirby and reveals pre-game chat with Sakho

3 Hours ago

Despite the cup exit, Roy Hodgson saw plenty of bonuses in tonight's clean sheet performance.

Read full article

First Team

Ray Lewington reveals 29-goal penalty shootout he was involved in

5 Hours ago

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Ray Lewington revealed that he has been involved in one another remarkable penalty shootout, like the one Palace and Bournemouth played out tonight.

Read full article

First Team

Inniss: "It has been a long road for me"

5 Hours ago

The fine margins of a penalty shootout meant it wasn't to be for Palace tonight against Bournemouth. However, despite the exit from 12-yards, Ryan Inniss was pleased to keep a clean sheet during the...

Read full article

First Team

Penalty shootout exit for Palace in Carabao Cup

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace exited via a penalty shootout from the Carabao Cup for the second season in a row, with Bournemouth eventually winning the shootout 11-10.

Read full article

View more