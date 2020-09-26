Skip to site footer
Roundup: Omilabu brace not enough as Arsenal find a late winner

Another excellent performance in front of goal from David Omilabu wasn't enough for Palace's Under-18 side away at Arsenal this afternoon, eventually falling 3-2.

Roundup of Norwich City U23 v Crystal Palace U23

Lineups

Arsenal: Graczyk, Lang, Kirk (Taylor-Foran, 36), Monlouis, Ogungbo (Francis, 77), Bandeira, Patino, Hutchinson (Awe, 79), Taylor-Hart, Edwards, Flores.

Subs not used: Ejeheim, Plange.

Palace: Goodman, Smith, Adaramola, Watson, Siddik, Steele, Mooney, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu, Thiselton (Cadogan, 72), Rak-Sakyi (Akinwale, 69).

Subs not used: Bartley, Whitworth, Bello.

Goalscorers

46 minutes: David Omilabu gives Paddy McCarthy’s side the lead inside the first minute of the second-half. A well-taken effort from the middle of the box, after Rowan Smith found the in-form striker.

59 minutes: Marcelo Flores equalises for the Gunners with an excellent outside-of-the-box strike into the bottom right corner.

66 minutes: Khayon Edwards gives Arsenal the lead from inside the penalty box, getting on the end of a Kido Taylor-Hart cross.

83 minutes: Omilabu at the double, with a similar position to his first goal – only this time the forward finishes with his left foot.

86 minutes: An almost instant reply from the home side, with Flores scoring his second and the final goal of the afternoon – again, from outside the area.

Stats (Arsenal first)

Possession: 60%-40%

Shots: 10-6

Shots on target: 5-3

Corners: 4-3

Fouls: 9-8

Yellow cards: 0-1

