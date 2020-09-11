Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Sakho returns to training as Batshuayi and Eze hit the pitch

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace were dealt a fitness boost today as Mamadou Sakho returned to training alongside recent signings Michy Batshuayi and Eberechi Eze.

The centre-back has been recovering from injury in recent months, but today made a big step forward in his return to fitness.

His challenge was a sizeable one, however, taking on Batshuayi just days after the frontman scored twice for Belgium. Add Eze to this as he strives for match fitness, and Sakho's return becomes even tougher.

This was the final training session before the Premier League returns, with the lads facing Southampton at Selhurst, looking to build on their recent unbeaten form in pre-season.

You can find out how to follow that clash by clicking here and check out the Eagles training in the gallery above!

Training wear Ferguson banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Training

Training

Eze scores 3 goals in 20 seconds in first Palace training session

29 August 2020

Crystal Palace's training stepped up in intensity this week, following the Eagles' 2-1 win over Oxford United, and the lads were joined by new signing Eberechi Eze at the end of the week.

Read full article

Training

Crystal Palace return to training for the '20/21 season

17 August 2020

Crystal Palace closed out their 2019/20 season just 22 days ago against Tottenham Hotspur. However, with the majorly altered 2020/21 schedule, the Eagles returned for pre-season training today.

Read full article

Training

Palace's PUMA training wear launched for 20/21

5 August 2020

Crystal Palace have launched their eye-catching training wear ahead of the 2020/21 season, with recent signing Nathan Ferguson modelling the first items from the newly revealed PUMA designs.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Season's final preparations underway pre-Spurs

23 July 2020

Crystal Palace are gearing up for their final test of the protracted 2019/20 season: facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

View more