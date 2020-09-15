Could Palace face penalties v Bournemouth and will there be extra time?

Crystal Palace take on AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup at 19:45 BST tonight (Tuesday, 15th September), and will seek to kick-start their cup campaign for 2020/21.

But the competition looks a little different this year due to the condensed season, and so there have been a few tweaks to the format fans will see throughout the next few months.

We've answered everything you need to know before the game. And to watch the Cherries clash live, purchase your pass from the EFL by clicking here.

Could there be extra time?

There will be no extra time in tonight's clash, or any Carabao Cup game up to and including the semi-finals. The competition scrapped extra time at these stages in 2018/19 to reduce player fatigue across the season, and this is more prevalent now more than ever.

Both Bournemouth and Palace have matches this Saturday.

Could the game go to penalties?

Yes. If the score is level after 90 minutes, the game will go to penalties - as it did against Colchester United at this point last season.

How can I watch live?

UK-based supporters can watch Bournemouth v Palace live via the Carabao Cup official live streaming platform.

You can create your account and purchase your match pass here for £10. The coverage will be single-camera with commentary, and the match pass price is set by EFL.

All Carabao Cup matches from Rounds Two-Four will be made available to watch live in the UK either via Sky Sports or online. However, this is a temporary measure while clubs operate at a reduced stadium capacity.

Who will tonight's winners face next?

Manchester City will host tonight's winners in Round Three at the Etihad stadium on Thursday 24th at 19:45 BST.

What are the competition's other key dates?

Round Two – 15/16th September

Round Three – 22nd/23rd September

Round Four – 29/30th September

Round Five – 22nd/23rd December

Semi-Finals - 5/6th January 2021 (tie to be played at the venue of Club drawn out first)

Carabao Cup Final - 28th February 2021

What changes for this year's winner?

The Carabao Cup winner will not qualify for the Europa League this year as in past seasons, but will instead enter the Uefa Europa Conference League play-off phase.

The Europa Conference League is the third-tier of Uefa's competitions.

If the League Cup winners qualify for Europe through the league, the sixth-placed team in the Premier League (or seventh place if the FA Cup is won by a top-six team) will go into the UECL play-offs.

