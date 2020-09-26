Skip to site footer
Kouyaté on Eze: "This kid is so special"

2 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyaté doesn't score many goals - his header today was his 14th in the Premier League, with two of those for Palace. Therefore, you can understand the mixed emotions following the result.

Roy Hodgson laments Everton's VAR-led penalty award for Ward handball

1 Hour ago

"I’m happy to score today," he said. "But it doesn’t matter because we lost; my goal does nothing tonight."

Kouyaté's goal came via a set-piece, with the now-Palace utility player taking up the role of imposing centre-back. For him, though, it's a role that is second nature to him: "I know this role for when I played with Anderlecht and some games with West Ham and also with my national team," he said. "I know this role a long time, and this is why it is a little bit easier for me."

Today was also a bittersweet moment for Eberechi Eze who made his full Premier League debut in a defeat. Kouyaté was full of praise for the summer signing, though, and is excited for what is to come: "This kid is so special," he admitted. "Now we need to give him a little bit of time.

"The Premier League are going to enjoy him because he has a good mentality, he plays well and we are happy to have this boy here."

Kit banner Eze 20-21 .jpg


Hodgson: "A really good game of football was killed by the decision today"

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson’s post-match interviews were dominated by the controversial decision from referee, Kevin Friend, to award a handball decision against Joel Ward after consulting with the pitchside...

Hodgson: "There were lots of very good individual performances"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was left aggrieved by the VAR-led decision to award Everton the result-deciding penalty. However, come full-time the Eagles manager was still delighted with the shift his charges had put...

Ward: "My thoughts are going to stay with myself"

2 Hours ago

Joel Ward's 250th appearance for the club didn't end how he would've wanted, with a controversial handball decision against the full-back awarded after VAR intervened.

Hodgson explains Schlupp's absence from today's squad

6 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp was a noticeable absentee from today's matchday squad against Everton, with the midfielder replaced in the starting XI by Eberechi Eze.

