Kouyaté on Eze: "This kid is so special"

Cheikhou Kouyaté doesn't score many goals - his header today was his 14th in the Premier League, with two of those for Palace. Therefore, you can understand the mixed emotions following the result.

"I’m happy to score today," he said. "But it doesn’t matter because we lost; my goal does nothing tonight."

Kouyaté's goal came via a set-piece, with the now-Palace utility player taking up the role of imposing centre-back. For him, though, it's a role that is second nature to him: "I know this role for when I played with Anderlecht and some games with West Ham and also with my national team," he said. "I know this role a long time, and this is why it is a little bit easier for me."

Today was also a bittersweet moment for Eberechi Eze who made his full Premier League debut in a defeat. Kouyaté was full of praise for the summer signing, though, and is excited for what is to come: "This kid is so special," he admitted. "Now we need to give him a little bit of time.

"The Premier League are going to enjoy him because he has a good mentality, he plays well and we are happy to have this boy here."