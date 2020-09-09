20-21 Season Ticket update

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of supporters who have renewed their Season Ticket for 20/21, your support is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the club. We have listened to your feedback, and can now confirm some changes to the process – and provide a revised list of FAQs.

Extended Deadline

Due to the unprecedented demand for 20/21 Season Ticket renewals, we have extended the deadline for renewals to 17:00 BST on Thursday 17 September 2020.

General Sale of 20/21 Season Tickets will now begin from 10:00 on Tuesday 22 September 2020 online only, and from 09:00 on Wednesday 23 September for phone / Box Office sales.

We encourage as many supporters as possible to use the online system at tickets.cpfc.co.uk, but if you must call us – please use the 'call back' option to minimise call charges (simply press '2' during the Glad All Over hold music). The Box Office telephone number is 0871 200 0071 and email is BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk. Calls cost 10p per minute as a service charge, with mobile access charge varying by provider. Proceeds from calls go to Palace for Life Foundation. For more information on call costs visit Ofcom by clicking here.

Season Ticket Deferral option – 'Save Your Seat' for 21/22

We have amended our position on Season Ticket Deferral for Senior Concessions. Senior Concessions will not have to provide any evidence of health status should they wish to defer their season ticket to 21/22. Season Ticket holders within this age-category (65+) will have to make a payment of £200, which will be used as a deposit towards their seat for the 2021/22 season.

All other Season Ticket holders wishing to defer can complete the 'Save Your Seat' payment process, but will then be contacted by the Box Office to request evidence that they – or someone they live with, or care for - are clinically extremely vulnerable from COVID-19. Government guidance can be found by clicking here.

Further information

We appreciate that supporters have questions relating to their renewal, during what is an unprecedented time for all of us. To assist supporters, we have put together the following FAQs. We would ask all supporters to read the FAQs thoroughly before contacting the club with any further questions.

20/21 Season Ticket FAQs

When and how can I renew for the 20/21 season?

19/20 Season Ticket holders can renew their Season Ticket for 20/21 Season until 17:00 BST on Thursday 17 September 2020.

General Sale of 20/21 Season Tickets begins from 10:00 on Wednesday 23 September 2020 online only, and from 09:00 on Thursday 24 September for phone / Box Office sales.

To qualify for the ticket allocation process for the Brighton & Hove Albion game, you must have purchased your ticket by 5pm Friday 25th September.

We encourage as many supporters as possible to use the online system at tickets.cpfc.co.uk, but if you must call us – please use the 'call back' option to minimise call charges (simply press '2' during the Glad All Over hold music). The Box Office telephone number is 0871 200 0071 and email is BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk. Calls cost 10p per minute as a service charge, with mobile access charge varying by provider. Proceeds from call charges go to Palace for Life Foundation. For more information on call costs visit Ofcom by clicking here.

How much does the 20/21 Season Ticket cost?

Season Ticket renewal prices have been frozen at the 19/20 season rate for the 20/21 Season. By renewing before 17:00 BST on 17 September, Season Ticket holders will be able to secure their seat for the 20/21 season at the early bird rate.

Supporters will only be charged 17/19th of the Season Ticket price to reflect the two games in September which are confirmed as behind closed doors fixtures.

The price of your Season Ticket will show in your ticketing account. For each fixture you attend throughout the season, the value of that ticket will reduce from your account.

If at the end of the season you have credit remaining in your ticketing account, you can apply for a refund or carry forward to the 21/22 season.

Will I be able to go to every game, and can I choose which games?

All 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be offered tickets for specific matches throughout this season, but it is impossible to say at this stage how many matches, and which matches, each supporter will be able to attend, until we know the number of supporters who purchase Season Tickets.

We will try to ensure that all 2020/21 Season Ticket holders get a similar mix of Category A and Category B matches.

When allocated a ticket, Season Ticket holders simply select their seat for the fixture on our ticketing website.

What happens if I’m offered tickets to a game I can’t attend?

If you are offered a ticket but do not select your seat by a given date, we will allocate a seat for you. If you are offered a ticket but do not wish to – or cannot - attend that particular match, your ticket can be sold via the club’s in-house resale platform to another Season Ticket holder or Member – and when it is re-sold, you will effectively not be charged for the ticket.

Can I sit in my usual seat?

Due to social distancing regulations and to allow us to have as many fans at each game as possible, fans will be required to select the seats they sit in ahead of each fixture they attend, meaning sitting in your usual seat for each game you attend will not be possible.

It’s our intention to have fans sit in, or as close as possible to their usual seats, but we are unable to guarantee this. In the unlikely event that the seat you are allocated is in a less expensive part of the stadium, we’ll refund you the pro-rata difference in the price of the ticket, into your ticketing account.

Who can I come to games with?

We are aiming to facilitate supporters attending fixtures in bubbles, where it is safe to do so.

Household bubbles:

Supporters who purchase Season Tickets registered at the same address will automatically be grouped as a 'bubble', and can attend fixtures sitting together in groups of up to six.

Friends and Family Bubbles from different households:

To attend in a 'bubble' of fans from different households you must:

Add your friends and/or family you want to attend with as a 'Friend or family' in your ticketing account



Purchase all Season Tickets in the same transaction online. If you would like to pay by different payment methods, within the same bubble, you can do so over the phone.

How do I add 'friends and family' to my ticketing account?

Log-in to your ticketing account here

Click your name at the top and select 'Personal Details'

Select 'Manage my relationships' under the 'My Friends & Family' section

Complete the process by adding the details of the 20/21 Season Credit holder

I have already purchased my Season Ticket; how can I add a bubble?

If you’ve purchased your Season Tickets online, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the subject line 'groups/bubbles', providing the client references of each person and the names who you’d like to be in a bubble with.

How do I purchase Season Tickets for my friends and family?

If you already have your friends and family linked to your account(s) and you would like to buy their Season Ticket for them, please follow the steps below

Log-in to your account Click on your name at the top of the screen Click on 'personal details' Scroll down to My Friends & Family and select 'manage my relationships' Select the friend or family member and click on edit Tick the 'Allow person to access and manage, tickets, season tickets, memberships on my behalf' and 'ok' Then log out and back in and click 'Season Tickets', the Season Ticket of your strong friend and family will then display for purchase

How can I pay?

You can pay for your Season Ticket in one payment with a debit/credit card either online, by phone or in person at the Box Office. You can also pay in cash at the Box Office.

You also have the option to pay for your Season Ticket in 10 monthly instalments via our finance partner V12, this will incorporate the cost of your season ticket and a 6.25% arrangement fee. E.g. if your Season Ticket is £300, the full cost will be £318.75 across the season. Please note the arrangement fee will be included in your first payment, the next nine months will be in equal instalments.

Please note this service and offer of credit is subject to a credit check.

I’m a junior and usually attend with other Season Ticket holders who I don’t live with. What do I do?

Please ensure you purchase your Season Tickets in one transaction and you will be grouped together

I’ve got a credit in my account; can I use that?

Yes, you will have a gift voucher code that you enter at the point of payment. The amount of your credit will then be removed from your final amount.

I cannot attend this season due to medical reasons; can I keep my seat for future seasons?

We understand there are supporters who would love to continue supporting Palace at Selhurst Park each week, but due to circumstances out of their control may be unable to.

As such, we are making it possible for supporters who are at heightened risk of contracting Covid-19 to retain their seat for the 21/22 Season. Government guidance on this can be found here.

Supporters who are in a category mentioned above can make a payment of £200 (Adult/Concession) or £100 (Junior) which will 'Save Your Seat' for 21/22 season – this option is available until 5pm on 17th September

This payment can be used as a credit against your 21/22 Season Ticket payment

This payment gives no access to match tickets for the 20/21 season, and the seat will be made available for fans to purchase tickets for and sit in during 20/21

Senior Concessions and those registered as disabled with the club will not have to provide any evidence of health status if they wish to defer their season ticket to 21/22. Season Ticket holders within this age-category (65+) will have to make a payment of £200, which will be used as a deposit towards their seat for the 2021/22 season.

All other Season Ticket holders seeking to defer will be asked to provide evidence that they – or someone they live with or care for - are clinically extremely vulnerable from COVID-19. We will work with each supporter on their individual case.

In order to apply for this deferral scheme, simply follow the renewal journey until the 'Review your Order' page. Once you have reached this page select the 'Save My Seat [Adult/Junior]' option to defer your ticket.

Once you have processed your request, the Box Office will contact you to discuss next steps.

I’m a supporter with a disability. What process should I follow?

To renew your Season Ticket, please purchase your ticket under the relevant Disabled Price Type; please note, Season Tickets for disabled supporters are currently unavailable online.

To renew your Season Ticket, either call or visit the Box Office to process your Season Ticket or email dlo@cpfc.co.uk and a member of the team will respond to you.

Are there any other ways to attend, other than the 20/21 Season Ticket?

20/21 Gold or Junior Gold Memberships give access to a separate ballot for a limited number of match tickets for each home league game.

Please note, tickets are not guaranteed through the purchasing of Memberships and no refunds will be offered in the event you are not awarded tickets in the ballots.

Do Members get the same access as Season Ticket Holders?

No. Gold and Junior Gold Members can access a separate Member Ticket Ballot for home league games, for a limited number of tickets.

Members who enter this ballot may receive access to purchase match tickets entirely at random, with no guarantee of ticket access. In addition, if a Member does win in the ballot the price of their ticket is set at the 19/20 match ticket rate, which is higher than the pro-rata Season Ticket price for one match.

How do I contact Customer Services?

Please visit: https://www.cpfc.co.uk/club/contact-us/