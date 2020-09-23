Skip to site footer
Academy redevelopment update: Exclusive footage shows new site progression

1 Hour ago

Exclusive new footage shows how the Crystal Palace Academy is developing after Bromley Council approved Planning Permission for the site earlier this year.

The Academy was granted Category 1 status in July this year, marking a landmark achievement in the club's history. Both the Under-18s and U23s celebrated their first matches as Category 1 sides with solid results: the U18s winning 2-1 at Southampton and the U23s drawing 3-3 with West Bromwich Albion.

Development on the Academy on Copers Cope Road is now making significant progression, with the latest updates including:

  • Show pitch and others being prepared
  • Platform ready for covered pitch
  • 3G pitch nearing completion
  • Works ongoing to building interiors

There is currently one full pitch in use at the Academy, with teams training at other Beckenham locations before their incredible new site is completed.

Further work includes:

  • A central area of open-plan office and meeting spaces together with a restaurant common / meeting area that will be the hub of the Academy, linked to terraces overlooking the new ‘show pitch’ 
  • Four classrooms, open-plan office and meeting spaces
  • Campus-style internal and external refit to all buildings
  • A new gym and sports science facility
  • Fourteen dressing rooms of differing sizes

To see how the redevelopment is progressing, click on the video below!

