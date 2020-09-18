Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Crystal Palace Academy makes five signings

3 Hours ago

Five players have joined the Crystal Palace Academy, with the new arrivals set to play in the Under-23s.

The five – Harlem Hale, Reece Hannam, Alfie Matthews, Sion Spence and James Taylor – each impressed on trial and in training with the club over recent weeks.

Professional Development Coach and Under-23s manager Shaun Derry said: "A number of these new arrivals played in Category 1 last year and can be appreciative of the required levels.

"We invited trialists to come and join us for the first part of pre-season. We took a long look at them for about three weeks, they looked at us and we looked at them, and we’ve offered contracts to those that did well. We’re hoping for a good season, benefitted by these boys’ arrivals."

  • Hale: 20-year-old winger from High Wycombe
  • Hannam: 20-year-old left-back from Enfield
  • Matthews: 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Romford
  • Spence: 19-year-old No.10 from Penarth
  • Taylor: 18-year-old centre-midfielder from Hereford

READ NEXT: Tyrick Mitchell tops Palace table for remarkable FPL stat

Kit banner squad numbers 20-21.png

Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Watch Palace's first PL2 clash and new signings v West Brom LIVE on Monday

15 September 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s play their first Premier League 2 match as a Category 1 Academy on Monday (21st September, 14:00 BST) v West Bromwich Albion, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via...

Read full article

Development

Palace Under-23s to start season with London derby

7 September 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s will begin life as a Category One Academy with an away trip to Fulham, Monday 14th September, 19:00 K.O.

Read full article

Development

Several first-teamers to feature vs Brentford B at 13:30 BST - watch live!

5 September 2020

A Palace XI side take on a Brentford B XI, with several first-team regulars being given much needed minutes ahead of Saturday's Premier League season opener with Southampton. Kick-off is at 13:30 BST...

Read full article

Development

WATCH TODAY: Palace XI to face Brentford B - find out how to watch

5 September 2020

A Crystal Palace XI play their final friendly of the pre-season campaign today (Tuesday, 8th September, 13:30 BST) v Brentford's B team, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

Read full article

View more