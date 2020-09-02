Season Tickets 20/21

Crystal Palace F.C. can now confirm the 2020/21 Season Ticket process, and are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for an exciting campaign.

Our intention is to have a full stadium as soon as it’s safe to. We all know the positive impact Palace fans have on matchday, and we’re working to get as many as we can to come to support the team and watch the exciting new signings first-hand.

While we are forced to work to a reduced capacity for a period we will allocate tickets on as fair a basis as possible; refunding you at the end of the season for matches where we can’t accommodate you, as well as doing our best to get you in or as close as possible to your usual seat for those you attend.

20/21 Season Tickets: Key Dates

Season Ticket for the 20/21 season and are available now online by clicking here and over the phone on 08712 000071. All prices are frozen from 19/20 (both early bird and general sale rates).

From Wednesday 2nd September until 23:59 11th Sepember: 19/20 Season Ticket holders can renew their current seats at the early bird rate

From Monday 14 th September: All non-renewed Season Tickets will be released for general sale.

Important information

Renewing your Season Ticket does not guarantee you will be sitting in your usual seat whilst we are forced to operate with a reduced capacity. It’s our intention to have fans sit in, or as close as possible to, their usual seats, but we are unable to guarantee this

The prices reflect the fact that no fans will be permitted to attend the first two home league games, meaning prices are in effect 17/19 ths of last season's Season Ticket price

All Season Tickets can be purchased in one up-front payment immediately, or split over equal monthly payments with our finance partner V12 from 3 September (the V12 monthly route incurs interest at a rate of 6.25%)

Supporters who currently hold a ticketing credit on their account can use the credit towards payment of 20/21 Season Tickets

Fixture Allocation

As we can’t guarantee which or how many fixtures each Season Ticket holder will attend until the sales process is complete, the process below outlines what we deem the fairest approach to ensure each fan can attend a similar mix of category A and B fixtures.

Once Season Ticket sales are complete, we’ll allocate seats to Season Ticket holders for upcoming home fixtures (ensuring fans get a mix of A and B games)

For each ticket you are allocated, the pro-rata value will be deducted from the price you paid for your Season Ticket

In the unlikely event that the seat you are allocated is in a less expensive part of the stadium, we’ll refund you the difference between the price of that ticket and the price of your pro-rata Season Ticket

If you cannot attend a particular match you’ve been allocated a seat for, your ticket can potentially be sold to another Season Ticket holder or Member via the club’s resale system (only)

Only Season Tickets purchased before September 25 th will be included in the seat allocation for Palace v Brighton on October 17 th

If at the end of the season there are remaining funds from your Season Ticket purchase on your account, you can apply for a refund or carry it forward to the 21/22 season as a ticketing credit.

Attending with friends and/or family

While we follow social distancing guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic, our capacity is severely reduced. A key factor in increasing our permitted capacity will be having Season Ticket holders attend in ‘bubbles’ of households, or friends and family.

Household bubbles:

Supporters who purchase Season Tickets registered at the same address will automatically be grouped as a ‘bubble’, and can attend fixtures sitting together in groups of up to six.

Friends and Family Bubbles from different households:

To attend in a ‘bubble’ of fans from different households you must:

- Add your friends and/or family you want to attend with as a ‘Friend or family’ in your ticketing account

- Purchase all Season Tickets in the same transaction

For those who are shielding for medical reasons

We understand there are supporters who would love to continue supporting Palace at Selhurst Park, but due to circumstances out of their control may be unable to.

As such, we are making it possible for supporters who are shielding to secure their usual seat for the 21/22 Season.

Supporters who are shielding can make a payment of £200 which will hold their Season Ticket seat to renew for 21/22 – available until 23:59 on 11 th September

This payment can be used as a credit against your 21/22 Season Ticket payment

This payment gives no access to match tickets for the 20/21 Season, and the seat will be made available for fans to purchase tickets for and sit in during the fortchoming 20/21 season

Finally, we’d like to thank all supporters for their continued incredible support.

We’re excited to see you back in your thousands to get behind the boys in red and blue at Selhurst Park.